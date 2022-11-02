Four years on, provinces failed to protect rights of transgenders: Federal Sharia Court

Four years after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Riqhts) Act, 2O18, was enacted, provincial governments have failed to satisfactorily implement it with quotas to hire people who are transgender in different departments mostly lying vacant.

This was disclosed in a report submitted by the federal human rights ministry submitted to the Federal Sharia Court. The report was subsequently taken up on Wednesday by a two member bench of the court led by Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar as it heard a case on the implementation of the 2018 law.

Reviewing the report, the court expressed its dissatisfaction, noting that data from Punjab was incomplete. The report added that Sindh had failed to hire any person who is transgender

Moreover, the ministry told the court that according to the data collected from different ministries, none of them could fully implement the quota for employing people who are transgender.

The court directed the ministry to submit a report complete with all requisite data on the implementation of transgender’s quota on employment.

The ministry conceded that data in the report for Punjab was incomplete as the provincial government failed to collect and provide it to the ministry.

Justice Anwar remarked that the implementation of the law would have protected the rights of people who are transgender.

He further asked that the law was passed in 2018, why have the provinces failed to implement it during the extended intervening period.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, how has been opposed to recently introduced transgender law in the upper house of parliament, said that after passing the law, some 28,000 people had approached the National Database and Regulatory Authority (Nadra) for record correction while the federal government allocated a hefty amount for the welfare of transgenders.

Moreover, Senator Ahmed urged the court to ask the government to submit a report on the funds it had received and one which it had spent from the transgender welfare fund.

Meanwhile, the court also directed ministry of human rights to submit a reply over questions raised by Senator Ahmed.

Former senator Farhatullah Babar was also directed to submit an affidavit on behalf of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) at the next hearing.

The court has been adjourned till November 10 as JUI lawyer sought time to submit their reply.