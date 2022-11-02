Life put on halt in Gujranwala for PTI’s long march

Workplaces, schools and restaurants, basically life as we know it, has ground to a halt in Gujranwala for the past three days due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in the district.

Gujranwala, a district of around 5 million inhabitants, is the fourth largest industrial hub of Pakistan which generates taxes worth billions each year. However, for the past three days, it has been bleeding money after several businesses, markets and offices falling along the route of PTI long march have been forced shut.

In Gondlanwala Chowk, shop owners said that they were forced to close their shops.

It is not just businesses who are suffering, students too have been kept away from attaining an education with schools in the district shut for a third consecutive day on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, PTI’s long march resumed from the Jinnah Interchange, covering a distance of 10 Kilometers to Rahiwala. The march is expected exit Gujranwala district today and reach Ghakkhar.