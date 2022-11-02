‘Anything is possible’: Imran Khan reveals what he’ll do if long march fails

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said ‘anything is possible’ when asked if he will dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upon failure of Haqeeqi Azadi March.

He said this in an interview with an international media outlet.

The former prime minister, however, claimed that there is no way his long march will fail as he does not get bogged down by pressure.

The PTI chief stated that he would not end the demonstration if his demands for free and fair elections are not met.

While speaking about his plans after the Haqeeqi Azadi March reaches Islamabad, Imran Khan said he has a plan which he has kept secret from everyone. Though, he assured that whatever he does will be within the ambit of the law.

‘Do not have a favorite for the post of COAS’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on a question regarding the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said he has ‘no favorite’ and all he wants is that ‘criminals’ do not appoint the new chief.

“The appointment of COAS should be based on merit,” he said, stressing that the appointment should be differed until fresh elections.

By criminals, he elucidated that he is referring to former premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He also refused to hold negotiations with the ‘looters’ who bagged resources of the country for their own wellbeing.