Imran says will prolong long march until next elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Wednesday said that their protest will not end upon reaching the federal capital, disclosing that the protests will continue till his true demand of general elections is met.

“I will protest in Islamabad for 10 months if I have to,” he said.

After resuming the march earlier on Wednesday at Rahwali in Gujranwala, the march concluded just 5.83 kilometers later at Ghakkar Mandi.

Six questions

During Wednesday’s march, Imran also raised key questions over certain developments leading up to his ouster and after it, including senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s murder.

Referring to the message allegedly delivered by US Diplomat Donald Lu, Imran asked: “Who was that person to whom US Diplomat Donald Lu conveyed the message regarding my ouster?”

“Who threatened Arshad Sharif in Pakistan and coerced him to go into exile and subsequently asked him to leave the UAE for Kenya?

“Who wants to bar a free media in Pakistan and also threatens the dissident journalists?”

Who stripped naked PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill and tortured them?

“Who tells the people to stay away from PTI by resorting to telephonic threats?

“Who imposed these thieves on us?”

He asked if this country had been created founded just so leaders like Nawaz and Zardari could rule us?

He continued that should Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan, the PTI chief would contest elections from the very constituency Nawaz does and beat him.

Hidden hands

Earlier, he told his traveling band of protesters that during his tenure, he tried his best to prosecute the ‘thieves’ who had robbed the state’s coffers, but some ‘hidden hands’ protected them.**

He said this on Wednesday afternoon as he resumed his long march on the sixth day in Rahwali in the Gujranwala district.

Addressing the crowd, Imran reiterated that after taking power, the rainbow coalition swiftly saw all cases against them evaporate and alleged that a new sequence began where National Reconciliation Ordinances (NRO) certificates were issued.

“Shehbaz and Hamza were acquitted in (money laundering) cases, Maryam was also let off the hook while her father is making plans to return to the country, Zardari was also exonerated in cases,” Imran said.

He asked why no investigation was conducted into the sudden demise of at least two witnesses in cases against senior members of the ruling coalition.

During his time in power, Imran said he tried to prosecute these ‘thieves’. However, he said that every time, some hidden hands would not allow them to be punished.

Imran further said that during the tenure of former dictator General Pervez Musharraf, these people were first declared as crooks and their corruption came to light. Later, Musharraf gave them all NROs.

Stuck in Gujranwala

Imran’s long march seems to be really emphasizing the length of the march, taking a winding path through Punjab’s heartland too its ultimate destination, Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the convoy resumed in Gujranwala, where it has already spent nearly 48 hours.

