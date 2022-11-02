‘Hidden hands prevented punishment of Pakistan’s corrupt’: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Wednesday said that during his tenure, he tried his best to prosecute the ‘thieves’ who had robbed the state’s coffers, but some ‘hidden hands’ protected them.

He said this on Wednesday afternoon as he resumed his long march on the sixth day in Rahwali in the Gujranwala district.

Addressing the crowd, Imran reiterated that after taking power, the rainbow coalition swiftly saw all cases against them evaporate and alleged that a new sequence began where National Reconciliation Ordinances (NRO) certificates were issued.

“Shehbaz and Hamza were acquitted in (money laundering) cases, Maryam was also let off the hook while her father is making plans to return to the country, Zardari was also exonerated in cases,” Imran said.

He asked why no investigation was conducted into the sudden demise of at least two witnesses in cases against senior members of the ruling coalition.

During his time in power, Imran said he tried to prosecute these ‘thieves’. However, he said that every time, some hidden hands would not allow them to be punished.

Imran further said that during the tenure of former dictator General Pervez Musharraf, these people were first declared as crooks and their corruption came to light. Later, Musharraf gave them all NROs.

Stuck in Gujranwala

Imran’s long march seems to be really emphasizing the length of the march, taking a winding path through Punjab’s heartland too its ultimate destination, Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the convoy resumed in Gujranwala, where it has already spent nearly 48 hours.

