Combating online malice: Federal cabinet moves to strengthen FIA’s cyber powers

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments that would grant the federal investigation agency greater powers to tackles propaganda and hate being spread online.

A summary to amend the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act 1974, was approved by the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

The amendments will give the FIA greater powers while the summary would pave the way for tabling the relevant bill in parliament.

According to the summary approved by the cabinet, it has been recommended to include Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860 in the act.

It would make hateful content and fake news published online punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Final approval of the amendment to the FIA Act will be sought from the parliament.