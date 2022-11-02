Combating online malice: Federal cabinet moves to strengthen FIA’s cyber powers

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments that would grant the federal investigation agency greater powers to tackles propaganda and hate being spread online.

A summary to amend the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act 1974, was approved by the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

The amendments will give the FIA greater powers while the summary would pave the way for tabling the relevant bill in parliament.

According to the summary approved by the cabinet, it has been recommended to include Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860 in the act.

It would make hateful content and fake news published online punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Final approval of the amendment to the FIA Act will be sought from the parliament.

No progress without consensus

Speaking to the media in the halls of parliament, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said there are something that need to be controlled.

“The way private lives of ordinary citizens is being damaged is quite serious,” he said.

“At the same time, we have to be careful that under its guise freedom of expression should not be injured,” the federal minister said, adding that this is why they were reviewing how the law can be amended while safeguarding freedom of speech.

“I invite media persons to come and enlighten us and create a solution.”

Asked whether the government would be the initiator or some one else, Sanaullah said that the bill will be tabled in the parliament by the government.

“There will be a discussion and [it will be passed after] consensus.”