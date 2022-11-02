Contempt of court: SC directs Imran to submit detailed reply by Saturday

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to submit a detailed answer in the contempt of court case at the next hearing Saturday.

On Wednesday, a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the contempt of court petition filed by the government against the PTI chairman.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon appeared on behalf of PTI leaders Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial remarked that the replies submitted by Bhoon seem satisfactory. The court, however, will examine the replies in detail later.

Let us hear the arguments of the other side, he said.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman, who was there on the government’s behalf, said that Imran Khan had asked for time to submit a detailed answer.

Earlier, the PTI chief had distanced himself from any surety given to the court, Rehman said, adding that he also claimed that he was unaware of the court’s order.

According to Faisal Chaudhry, the directions were taken from PTI leader Asad Umar as they could not reach Imran Khan, AAG Rehman said.

Babar Awan, on the other hand, had claimed that none of the counsels representing the PTI took Imran Khan’s name, he added.

After hearing the arguments, the chief justice adjourned the hearing till Saturday. He also directed Imran Khan’s lawyer to submit detailed answers at the next hearing.