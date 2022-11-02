Sara Inam Murder Case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea of suspect’s mother

Islamabad District and Sessions Court judge on Wednesday reserved a verdict on the bail application of the prime suspect’s mother in the Sara Inam Murder Case.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides.

The legal counsel of the bail appellant Sameena Shah told the court that the co-accused informed the police about the incident and also cooperated with them during the investigation.

He also highlighted that the suspect’s mother also went to the police station and recorded her statement before the police.

“Samina did not commit any crime,” the legal counsel told the court adding that nothing connected to Sara Inam’s murder was retrieved from her custody.

Meanwhile, Rao Abdul Rahim, the legal counsel of the victim, opposed the bail of the co-accused citing that she did not act earlier to protect the victim.

She was on the spot and yet she did not inform the police early, he alleged.

Speaking regarding the co-accused informing the police about the incident, Plaintiff’s Advocate Rao Abdul Rahim said, “The Constitution mandates every citizen to report a crime to the police.”

He pointed out that the co-accused was present within the premises where the crime occurred but chose not to inform the police earlier to save Sara’s life.

“Record shows that the victim was kept against her will at the premises by the family,” the plaintiff’s advocate told the court requesting the judge to reject the bail application of the co-accused.