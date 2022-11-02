Third casualty: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with PTI long march container in Gujranwala

A motorbike rider was killed after colliding with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the party’s long march in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Witnesses said that the container was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided head on with a motorbike travelling in the other direction.

As a result of the collision, motorcyclist, identified as Sameer, was killed on the spot.

The passenger on the motorbike, who has yet to be identified, suffered grievous injuries.

This is the third casualty reported with regards to the container.

On Friday, the first day of the march, party worker Hassan Ali was standing atop the container as it drove near Liberty Roundabout. A low-hanging tree branch struck Hassan, pushing him off the top of the container and hurtling towards the hard asphalt below.

He suffered severe injures and was admitted to state hospital. He was put on a ventilator but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

On Sunday, television reporter Sadaf Naeem fell off the container while trying to interview PTI Chairman Imran. She was subsequently crushed under the wheels of the container.