Suryakumar ends Rizwan’s reign in ICC T20I rankings

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav has ended Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan’s reign as the number one T20I batter.

Yadav overtakes the Pakistan veteran on the back of his impressive start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The 32-year-old has scored back-to-back half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa to achieve the feat.

The India No.4 has been in fine touch so far in the tournament as he scored 134 runs from three innings.

Meanwhile, South Africa left-hander Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand dasher Glenn Phillips also making eye-catching moves inside the top 10.

Rossouw hit a magnificent century against Bangladesh in Sydney and the 33-year-old moves up a whopping 17 places to eighth overall on the latest T20I batter rankings.

Phillips - who scored 104 against Sri Lanka also at the SCG - rises five places to seventh on the latest list for batters.