All Pakistanis who made it to the list of world’s 500 most influential Muslims

Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center (RISSC) released the list of World’s 500 most influential Muslim personalities.

The list includes Pakistani politicians, religious personalities and social activists.

TOP 50

HM King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques HE Grand Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar HE President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkiye HM King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Custodian of the Holy Sites in Jerusalem HE Justice Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Scholar and Deobandi Leader HM King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco HH President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Al-Nahyan United Arab Emirates HE Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hussein, Al-Sistani Marja of the Hawza, Najaf, Iraq HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

As the list goes down, the 32nd spot is reserved for scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel while Maulana Nazur ur-Rehman, Amir of Tablighi Jamaat, retained the 42nd spot.

Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadiri, Founder of Dawat-e-Islami Movement, is last in this list of top 50.

RISSC also ranked influential figures under separate domains.

RULERS & POLITICIANS

HM King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud HE Grand Ayatollah Hajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani HE President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan HM King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein HM King Mohammed VI HH President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan HRH Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud HE President Joko Widodo HE President Muhammadu Buhari Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah HH Shah Karim Al-Hussayni Sheikh Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi HE President Halimah Yacob HE Rached Ghannouchi HE President Samia Suluhu Hassan HE President Abdel Fattah Saeed Al-Sisi HE Sheikh Muqtada Sadr HE Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada HE President Mahmoud Abbas HE Ismail Haniyah HE Anwar Ibrahim HE Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad Imran Khan Sadiq Khan

SCHOLARS AND PREACHERS

HE Justice Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani HE Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hussein Al-Sistani Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda HE Professor Dr Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb Maulana Mahmood Madani HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah HRE Amirul Mu’minin Sheikh As-Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III Sheikh Yahya Cholil Staquf HE Sheikh Dr Ali Gomaa Sheikh Habib ’Ali Zain Al Abideen Al-Jifri Sheikh Hamza Yusuf Hanson Sheikh Ahmad Tijani bin Ali Cisse HE Sheikha Munira Qubeysi Sheikh Mustafa Hosny HE Sheikh Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Aal Al-Sheikh Sheikh Usama Al-Sayyid Al-Azhari Habib Luthfi bin Yahya Maulana Tariq Jameel Sheikh Muhammad Al-Yaqoubi Professor Seyyed Hossein Nasr Maulana Nazur ur-Rehman Sheikh Moez Masoud Professor Timothy Winter (Sheikh Abdal Hakim Murad) HE Sheikh Ibrahim Salih Al-Hussaini Dr Amr Khalid Dr Aref Ali Nayed Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas Attar Qadiri HE Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Jawadi Amoli HE Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayadh Professor M Din Syamsuddin Dr Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas Professor Akbar Ahmed Dr Ingrid Mattson Aminu Ado Bayero Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani Sheikh Nuh Keller Dr Muhammad Al-Arifi Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais

SOCIAL ISSUES, SCIENCE, ARTS & CULTURE, AND SPORTS

HE Sheikh Uthman Taha Mohammed Salah Mohamed Bechari Ahed Tamimi Loujain al-Hathloul Malala Yousufzai Dr. Ugur Sahin Sami Yusuf Saadio Mane Khabib Nurmagomedov

These Pakistanis also made it to the 450 List

SCHOLARLY

Dr Farhat Hashmi

Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Hussain Najafi

Sheikh Dr Tahir Al-Qadri

POLITICAL

General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Imran Khan

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif

ADMINISTRATION OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi

Siraj ul Haq

PREACHERS & SPIRITUAL GUIDES

Khanum Tayyaba Bukhari

Javed Ahmad Ghamidi

PHILANTHROPY, CHARITY & DEVELOPMENT

Professor Dr Adib Rizvi

Bilquis Edhi

SOCIAL ISSUES

Muniba Mazari

Malala Yousafzai

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Professor Atta-Ur Rahman

Umar Saif

Irfan Siddiqi

ARTS & CULTURE

Al-Hajj Siddiq Ismail

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Abida Parveen

Muhammad Owais Raza Qadri

MEDIA

Zaid Hamid

Salman Iqbal

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman