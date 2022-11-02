Controversial tweet case: Govt wants IHC to cancel PTI Azam Swati’s bail

The federal government appealed to the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday to cancel Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s bail in the controversial tweet case.

The petition has been filed by the prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi. It said that Special Judge Central Raja Asif went beyond his jurisdiction by granting Swati bail.

He said the judge had the authority to give ruling to the extent of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 only not on the Pakistan Penal Code sections. By giving verdict on all sections, the judge went gone beyond his jurisdiction, so the impugned order was illegal, he claimed.

The prosecutor told the court that the special judge had ignored the PPC sections and passed an order in a slipshod manner.

He added the impugned order was cryptic on the touchstone of a question of jurisdiction and legality to pass the instant order by the court constituted under PECA 2016.

Therefore, the government appealed to the high court to recall the bail order of Azam Swati.

On October 21, an Islamabad court approved the post-arrest bail of PTI Senator Azam Swati who was arrested for tweeting against the army chief and state institutions.

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The case was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) along with Sections 131(Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500(Punishment for defamation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Offence) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).