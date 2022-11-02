Another Pakistani actor to get international award after Mahira, Sajal

Pakistani actor Maya Ali has been nominated for the globally recognized Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards (DIAFA).

DIAFA honors distinguished international and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions toward the betterment of communities and societies.

DIAFA took to their official Twitter handle to share the nomination of Maya Ali for “Pakistani Actress Of The Year”.

Earlier, Sajal Aly won the ‘International Icon Award’ at DIAFA 2020.

Bol actor Mahira Khan was honored with an award at the event in 2019.

What is DIAFA?

The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards – DIAFA is an annual red carpet and awards ceremony that honors distinguished international and Arab personalities, in recognition of their achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment.