Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle

Another Pakistani actor to get international award after Mahira, Sajal

DIAFA nominates her for 'Pakistani Actress Of The Year'
Samaa Web Desk Nov 02, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Maya Ali/Instagram</p>

Photo: Maya Ali/Instagram

Pakistani actor Maya Ali has been nominated for the globally recognized Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards (DIAFA).

DIAFA honors distinguished international and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions toward the betterment of communities and societies.

DIAFA took to their official Twitter handle to share the nomination of Maya Ali for “Pakistani Actress Of The Year”.

Earlier, Sajal Aly won the ‘International Icon Award’ at DIAFA 2020.

Bol actor Mahira Khan was honored with an award at the event in 2019.

What is DIAFA?

The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards – DIAFA is an annual red carpet and awards ceremony that honors distinguished international and Arab personalities, in recognition of their achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment.

Mahira Khan

Pakistani cinema

Sajal Aly

Maya Ali

Lollywood

DIAFA

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div