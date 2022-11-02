Elon Musk effect: These celebs have quit Twitter

Hollywood stars like Shonda Rhimes, Téa Leoni and others have begun quitting Twitter after Elon Musk took control of the microblogging website.

Since Elon Musk completed a $44 billion buyout of Twitter and assumed the position of CEO, numerous Hollywood celebrities have deleted the app, while others are debating whether to continue using it or move to another social networking platform.

The following is a running list:

Sara Bareilles

In response to criticism following Musk’s takeover of the social media site, the singer-songwriter declared she was leaving Twitter.

“Welp. It’s been fun, Twitter. I’m out,” the Grammy award-winning artist wrote on Sunday, adding, “See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me”.

Shonda Rhimes

The influential creator and producer of Grey’s Anatomy appears to have given up on Twitter.

Rhimes wrote a message on Saturday confirming her choice. Rhimes joined Twitter in November 2008 and has 1.9 million followers. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” the TV industry titan tweeted.

She didn’t provide any other details and is still active on other websites, such as Instagram.

Ken Olin

Ken Olin, executive producer of This Is Us, said “I’m out of here”, and he is unapologetic about it.

On Friday, he tweeted, “Hey all - I’m out of here. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world”.

About 300,000 people followed him. He mentioned that he will experiment with several social networking sites.

Josh Gad

The actor is between leaving or staying, noting his concern that the platform’s hate speech may worsen.

He wrote, “Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”

Brian Koppelman

Similar comments were expressed by the showrunner of Billions, tweeting, “Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on Instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time”.

He had previously tweeted, “I can see the logic in taking a long twitter hiatus when EM takes it over”.

Alex Winter

The Bill & Ted actor left no evidence behind as he left the platform.

Following the posting of a meme that compared Elon Musk, former US president Donald Trump, and musician Ye, aka Kanye West, to the Three Musketeers, the actor appears to have wiped his whole Twitter history and left a Linktree URL.

Ron Perlman

After Musk became the company’s CEO, the actor seems to have left Twitter. He penned announcement of his choice, “Welcome Elon, you little b-tch you. And twitter out…..”

Téa Leoni

On Saturday, the actor— best known for playing the title role in the political drama Madam Secretary —tweeted to her over 124,000 followers.

She said, “Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction”. She added, “Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you”.

Jameela Jamil

In April, the star initially announced that she would be quitting Twitter.

“One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will FINALLY leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really,” she tweeted.

Her most recent tweet was sent on October 26, a day before Musk formally acquired the business. It’s uncertain if she’ll come back or maintain her word.

Still, a few celebrities believe it’s not the right time to quit the microblogging site.

George Takei

Star Trek legend George Takei announced that he will continue to use Twitter, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and taking action.

He tweeted, “I’m not going anywhere. And my follower count actually rose! We need each other’s voices and strength, and I’ve never shied from a fight. When Twitter and the other deplorable are let back on here, I’ll be more than a thorn in their side”.

Rob Reiner

For the interest of democracy, the director has chosen to stay put. He emphasized that as the key midterm elections draw near; democracy is at jeopardy, “now is not the time to leave Twitter”.

He wrote, “For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter”.