Lahore’s air quality ranked the second worst in the world

Lahore on Wednesday once again assumed the second worst position on the list of the World Air Quality Index.

With a dismal score of 200 recorded at 11:50 am on November 1, the people of Punjab’s provincial capital are struggling for a lungful of clean air.

As per the information available on the IQ Air website, “PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 28.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.”

It is just behind New Delhi which has the worst air in the world to breathe with a score of 226.

A day earlier, Lahore’s air quality score hovered over 300 on the index – a score outlined as Hazardous for public health.

On the same index, Karachi ranks 10th with a score of 133 considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

