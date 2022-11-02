Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of crucial South Africa clash

Pakistan have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup clash against South Africa.

The Men in Green, who are on the brink of the World Cup exit, will face in-form Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

According to reports, the top-order batter Fakhar Zaman, who made his comeback in the side against the Netherlands, has aggravated his knee injury.

The Pakistan team doctor and PCB’s chief medical officer Dr Najeeb Soomro told the media in Sydney that the player and the management was aware of the risks of including him in the world cup squad.

“We know that Fakhar had a knee injury in Asia Cup about seven weeks ago,” said Dr Najeeb. “He has been incredibly brave, resilient and has worked really hard to come back into the team, he had extensive rehabilitation and after which he made his way back into the team.”

“Obviously with any knee injury, it takes time for it to recover 100%. Fakhar and the team understood the risks coming into the tournament and we got him into the tournament. You saw how he performed in the last match.”

“Unfortunately, he had a bit of twist which aggravated his injury. We have had scans on him which have shown no new injury. However, he doesn’t feel 100%,” the PCB’s chief medical officer was quoted by Geo News.

The team’s spokesman also confirmed about his in availability for the match.