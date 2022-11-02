Watch Live
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser is out now on his birthday

Movie is slated to release next year on January 25
Samaa Web Desk Nov 02, 2022
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

The wait for the SRK Fans is finally over as King Khan dropped the first teaser of his much-anticipated movie Pathaan.

Earlier today, taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser and wrote, “Fasten your seatbelts, #Pathaanteaser out now!”

Alongside SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is rumored to play a cameo role in the movie.

The film will hit theatres on January 25 next year and will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

