WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser is out now on his birthday
Movie is slated to release next year on January 25
The wait for the SRK Fans is finally over as King Khan dropped the first teaser of his much-anticipated movie Pathaan.
Earlier today, taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser and wrote, “Fasten your seatbelts, #Pathaanteaser out now!”
Alongside SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is rumored to play a cameo role in the movie.
The film will hit theatres on January 25 next year and will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.