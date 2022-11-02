PM’s fruitful China visit injects confidence into PSX

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s much anticipated visit to China and the announcement of additional support and resumption of key China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects injected confidence in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday which saw it jump by 277.75 points on Wednesday.

During the opening session on Wednesday, the index opened at 41,808.69 points.

After some initial progress, the index lost around 107.48 points as it fell to 41,721.15 points.

But as news from Beijing started filtering in, it gained around 277.75 points and rose above the 42,000 psychological barrier of 42,004.90 points.

However, by the end of the first session, the index had dipped below the 42,000 mark and was standing at 41,984.15 points, or up by 175.46 points, an appreciation of 0.42% over Tuesday’s close.