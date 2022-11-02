Haqeeqi Azadi March to reach Islamabad on November 11

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Asad Umar has said that the Haqeeqi Azadi March will reach Islamabad on November 11.

In a tweet, the PTI leader also said the long march will reach Rawalpindi on November 10 as per the revised schedule.

Furthermore, the PTI’s official Twitter account notes that convoys from the rest of Pakistan will also reach the federal capital on Friday, November 11.

Earlier, the long march was scheduled to reach Islamabad on November 4.

So far, the march, which began in Lahore has reached Gujranwala, according to the social media handle of the PTI.

Former National Assembly Member Hammad Azhar shared a video tweet to display PTI’s power show.

PTI is all set to resume its March from Gujranwala today at 11:30.