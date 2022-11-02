US dollar snaps rupee’s two-day winning streak

The Pakistani rupee’s unexpected back-to-back gains flaked out on Wednesday as it posted a decrease to a rate of Rs221.20 against the US dollar during early trading in the interbank market.

The rate of rupee against the greenback fell from Tuesday’s value of Rs220.65 to Rs221.20 on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the value of rupee started gaining back its worth after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with the representatives of all the major forex exchange companies at the State Bank of Pakistan.

Open market

In the open currency market, the US dollar appreciates by Rs2.25 to jump from the value of Rs225 to Rs227.25.