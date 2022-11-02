Indian army martyrs four Kashmiris during search operation

Indian army has martyred four Kahsmiris in two different incidents in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Three Kashmiris martyred by Indian soldiers during a siege and search operation by the Indian forces in Khandipur area of Pulwama district.

Another Kashmiri was martyred during an operation in Islamabad district.

Amid unrest, the internet service has been suspended in both areas.

Earlier, fourteen Kashmiris had been martyred by Indian soldiers last month in state terrorism.

Six of them were martyred during fake encounters and detention.

On October 5, during the search in the Dreech area of Shopian, the Indian army killed three Kashmiris, while another person was killed in the Molo area of the district.