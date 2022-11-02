HEC launches ‘National Youth Helpline’ to provide students counseling

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the National Youth Helpline to provide psychosocial support and counseling to students.

The helpline, which was launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, has a toll-free number 0800-69457. The service was launched Tuesday at HEC Secretariat, Islamabad.

The helpline is aimed at providing a safe and confidential gateway to access information for problems linked to adolescence including counseling service psychosocial issues, career advancement and reproductive health challenges.

The initiative is a collaborative effort taken under the PM Youth Programme, wherein HEC, United Nations Family Planning Association (UNFPA), and Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP) have joined to extend psychosocial support for the youth.

HEC Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail remarked that Pakistan’s population comprises of 64 percent of youth, who are in need of guidance and support for their mental and psychological health.

She termed the launch of National Youth Helpline an important step taken at the right time for providing guidance and viable solution to the youth.