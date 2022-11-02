China announces additional RMB 500m for Pakistan, mega transport projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation in diverse areas including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic partnership.

The two leaders met at the People’s Great Hall of China and discussed broad-based cooperation in economy and investment besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

PM Sharif and President Xi expressed the desire to further promote the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership between their countries.

Pak-China to launch ML-1 under CPEC framework

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to boost the work on CPEC.

In this regard, the two leaders agreed that as a project of strategic importance, both sides would make joint efforts for launching ML-1 as an early harvest project, under the CPEC framework.

While highlighting that CPEC’s high quality development would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

Mass-Transit Project in Karachi

They also acknowledged the need for a mass-transit project in Karachi and agreed to finalize all formalities for the early launching of Karachi Circular Railway. They also appreciated the signing of a number of agreements covering a broad range of bilateral cooperation during the visit.

Pakistani delegation in talks with Chinese counterparts in the Great Hall. Photo: Prime Minister Office

China announces additional aid of RMB 500 million for Pakistan

President Xi Jinping assured that China would continue to extend its support to Pakistan for sustainable economic development and to harness its potential as the geo-economic hub.

He also announced an additional assistance package of RMB 500 million for Pakistan’s post-flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Dialogue among countries must for global peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif poses alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall. Photo: Prime Minister Office

The two leaders exchanged views on the rapid transformation in the international environment, which had exacerbated economic challenges for developing countries. They affirmed their shared belief in dialogue and cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit as critical for global peace and prosperity.

They agreed that contemporary challenges like climate change, health pandemics and growing inequalities needed unqualified cooperation among states, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan to promote regional security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping also discussed key issues, pertaining to the region including the situation in IIOJK and in Afghanistan.

Both leaders acknowledged that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would promote regional security and economic development and agreed that CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan would strengthen regional connectivity initiatives.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended a warm invitation to President Xi for visiting Pakistan at an early date, which the later accepted graciously.

PM Shehbaz meets with Chinese premier

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inspects the honor guard at the Great Hall of the People alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. PHOTO: PM OFFICE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was presented with a guard of honor when he arrived at the Great Hall of the People ahead of his meeting with Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang.

PM Shehbaz two-day maiden China visit

Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Beijing Tuesday on a two-day official visit, is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet with Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen living and working in China.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.