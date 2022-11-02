Shaan hasn’t watched The Legend Of Maula Jatt.. He tells why

One of the most versatile actors in Pakistan, Shan Shahid, explained the reason why he still hasn’t watched The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The promotions for his upcoming film Zarrar have officially started, and at one of the events the actor-director was asked why he still has not watched the highest-grossing movie of Pakistan, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, despite being present at the premiere night.

Shaan replied that he went to the premier because Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat are his friends, and he wanted to show his support for them by being present at the event.

He said, “I had fever, but I went there because of my friends, it was my responsibility to go there to support my friends who have put a lot of effort into making the film. I went there to support them.

He added that he couldn’t watch the movie because he had a high fever and had to leave early, but he’s planning to watch the film soon.

“However, I could not watch the film because I was unwell, but I will definitely watch it soon,” he said.

Shaan Shahid’s upcoming movie Zarrar is a tale of a secret agent gone rogue, who is on a mission to end corruption, aiming to stop the seemingly endless cycle of threats against his homeland, Pakistan.

Written and directed by Shaan himself, film also stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema.

The film is slated to hit cinemas nationwide on November 25, this year.