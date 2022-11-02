Pakistan needs over $81m to respond to health crisis in flood-hit areas: WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that health risks are increasing in flood-affected areas of Pakistan, as around eight million people need essential health assistance.

The WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr Richard Brennan said public health risks are increasing, driven by damaged infrastructure, stagnant water and inadequate sanitation facilities.

He said enormous volumes of persistent flood waters have provided breeding sites for mosquitos, resulting in an ongoing malaria outbreak in 32 districts of the country.

Dr Brennan said the humanitarian agencies face an uphill battle to tackle this situation.

He said more than 81.5 million dollars are needed to respond to the health crisis in flood-affected areas of Pakistan to ensure coordinated delivery of essential healthcare services, efficient management of severe acute malnutrition, and stronger outbreak detection, and control.

Meanwhile, The UN has warned of a “second wave” of catastrophe, with the risk that deaths from water-borne disease and malnutrition will outstrip the 1,700 drowned and electrocuted in the initial cascade.