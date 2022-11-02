‘Baseless’ allegations by Russian senator angers Islamabad

Pakistan on Tuesday reacted strongly to a statement by a Russian senator, as it sought clarity from Moscow over it.

A communique issued by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stated that the allegations made by Russian Senator Igor Morozov that Pakistan was allegedly helping Ukraine develop nuclear weapons, were baseless.

Terming the statement as surprising, shocking and without supporting evidence, Ahmad said that it seemed to have been uttered without any solid evidence to back the claims.

He added that Islamabad had sought clarification on the matter from the Russian foreign ministry.

Morozov had on Tuesday identified Pakistan as a country helping Ukraine acquire and develop nuclear weapons.