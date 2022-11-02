FIA summons Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cypher probe

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to appear before it in the cypher and audio leaks probe.

Imran has been directed to appear before investigators at the FIA headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

On the other hand, FIA served a second notice to former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to present himself before the agency.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent summons and asked to report to the FIA headquarters in Islamabad on November 1.

Qureshi had failed to appear before the FIA in response to its first set of summons.

Cypher probe

The FIA had launched an inquiry into the diplomatic cable – cypher following directions from a specially constituted committee of the federal cabinet to probe it as well as the audio leaks which had taken the country by storm.

As part of its investigations, FIA officials have already questioned former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood.

The government formally launched the cypher inquiry last month, the federal cabinet had decided to constitute a special committee on the matter and take legal action over the national security issue, including audio recordings and their leaks and disappearances of official documents while implicating former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.