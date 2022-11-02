Two miners killed in Balochistan coal mine collapse

At least two coal miners reportedly lost their lives in different incidents that took place in the Chamalang area of Duki, Balochistan it emerged on Tuesday.

Police said a coal miner died when a section of a coal mine collapsed. The other miner was killed when he was run over by a cart loaded with coal.

Chamalang Police SHO Muhammad Shah said one of the victims was identified as Sher Ali, who hailed from Swat.

The other miner was identified as Basu Khan, who hailed from Afghanistan.

“In two days, this was the second death due to mine collapse,” he said, adding that another miner had died due land sliding.

The dead bodies of the miners were recovered and handed over to their families for burial.