PTI march claims second casualty

The long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed its second victim in two days after a 49-year-old party worker succumbed to wounds suffered on the first day of the march, it emerged on Tuesday.

When the march began at Lahore’s Liberty Roundabout on Friday, Hassan Ali was standing atop the container specially built for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

However, while driving on the road from Liberty Roundabout during the march, Ali fell off the container and sustained grievous injuries. It was unclear what caused him to fall over.

He was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

A day later, on Saturday, Ali succumbed to his injuries.

He was subsequently buried in Baghbanpura.

Struck by a tree

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Ali’s daughter Maryam said that her father had gone to the march. She added that Ali was standing atop the container and that a tree branch struck him while it was being driven around the city.

The blow caused Ali to lose his footing and fall over.

She claimed that no one came to rescue her father and that she only found out from Rescue 1122 officials about the incident.

Maryam said that her father was rushed to the hospital where he was kept on a ventilator but he could not survive.

Ali leaves behind his daughter and his wife.

Maryam appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help them.

Just a day later on Sunday, a female reporter Sadaf Naeem fell off the same container and was crushed under its wheels.

On Tuesday, an elderly laborer suffered a fatal heart attack near the PTI rally in Gujranwala.