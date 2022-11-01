International honor: Pakistani police officer to advise UN Police

A Pakistani police officer has received the honor of working on the global stage with the United Nations Police (UNPOL).

This was announced by United Nations Police on Tuesday.

Inspector General Police (IGP) of Punjab Faisal Shahkar has been appointed as the seventh UN Police Advisor. He will soon take charge of his position.

Shahkar bring with him over 30 years of policing experience and will use it to help the UN continue to meet “the challenges of today and tomorrow”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the appointment as another honor for Pakistan in UN Peacekeeping and furthering Pakistan’s role in keeping the peace around the globe.

In a tweet, he said that Shahkar’s appointment is a “Great distinction-manifestation of Pakistan’s role in maintenance of international peace and security.”

He said in his tweet:

The UN Police Division welcomes IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar as 7th UN Police Advisor.

Faisal Shahkar assumed the charge of IG Punjab Police on July 22, 2022.

He began his career as an ASP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Later, he performed his services on several key roles across the province.

The IGP Faisal Shahkar has more than 30 years of experience in national policing. Shahkar is aware of the modern challenges of policing due to his extensive experience in various countries.