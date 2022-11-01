FIA summons Imran Khan on Nov 7 in prohibited funding case

The Lahore office of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued summons for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on Monday, November 7 as it probes the prohibited funding case.

In the notice, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV shows that FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle said that they were conducting an enquiry following directions by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case filed by Akbar S Babar versus the PTI for illegalities in opening and operating bank accounts.

The FIA said that an account with the title “PTI Punjab” was opened in a commercial bank in Lahore on November 24, 2000, while account opening documents bear signatures of PTI chief Imran.

However, in its declarations submitted to the ECP, the PTI had claimed that the account was “opened/operated without knowledge/authorization of the PTI’s Central Office.”

FIA officials further said that transactions worth more than 0.6 million pounds were recorded through the account.

The FIA thus summoned Imran.

“You are hereby called upon to appear in person before the Enquiry Team on November 7, 2022, at 1 pm,” the notice read.

The FIA has also directed the relevant individuals of the bank’s administration, who were on duty between 2011and 2013, to provide FIA with financial details of the bank account.

The FIA officials claimed that the bank administration did not follow the rules and procedures of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and could not inform the SBP about due financial details and transactions.