NAB seeks details of Usman Buzdar’s properties

The federal anti-graft watchdog on Tuesday widened its investigation into properties owned by former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and his family as it probes whether assets beyond means were accumulated during his nearly four years reign as the head of the provincial government.

Documents available with SAMAA TV showed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought records pertaining to property ownership for Buzdar, his wife, his three daughters, and his two brothers.

Moreover, NAB has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other provincial development authorities to initiate probes in their respective jurisdictions against Buzdar.

Records pertaining to sale and purchase of properties has also been sought from various housing schemes in Lahore.

Apart from properties, NAB is also investigating senior officials of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department for allegedly issuing a liquor license and the owner of the beneficiary private hotel.

Sources say the former Punjab chief minister had played a role in the issuance of the license and had allegedly received a bribe of Rs50 million to ensure the licence was issued in contravention of the law.