PM Shehbaz gets red carpet welcome in Beijing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday landed in Beijing as he kicked off a two-day official visit of China. He is expected to meet with senior Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

During his tour, both sides will review the Pakistan-China all-weather bilateral strategic cooperation partnership and discuss regional and global developments.

Upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz received a red carpet welcome with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese forces presenting him with the guard of honor, a PM Office statement said.

During his first official visit to China after assuming office, the prime minister will also meet Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

He is heading a high-level delegation comprising federal cabinet ministers, special assistants as well as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He is among the first of world leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi as the general secretary of the CPC.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet with Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen living and working in China.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.