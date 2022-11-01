Maryam Nawaz says army chief’s appointment real purpose of Imran’s march

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that Imran Khan wants to appoint the new army chief which is why he is seeking snap elections. She also termed it as the real motive behind Haqeeqi Azadi March led by ex-premier en route to Islamabad.

Addressing a presser in London, she said Imran Khan tactically built up the false narrative of US conspiracy behind his ouster to seek early elections.

The appointment of a new army chief was former premier Imran Khan’s target, she added.

The PML-N leader said, “Those who are guiding Imran (for building pressure) treat him as a last pillow because he is their only support to hide their lengthy list of sins and criminal record. When Imran Khan failed in his mission of taking a date for snap elections, he proceeded with his long march strategy.”

“The motive of this long march is the appointment of (new) army chief. It has nothing to do with public interest. Imran Khan should be aware that the new army chief will be appointed by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with the procedure enshrined in the Constitution. Imran Khan has nothing to do with the appointment,” she stressed.

Khan’s lies influenced the country’s internal stability as well as its relations with foreign countries. The DG ISI had to come to the front to debunk his lies and unfold the truth before the nation.

“People should understand the intensity of Imran Khan’s lies when a non-glamourous and decent personality like DG ISI Nadeem Anjum had to come before the public.”

“Imran Khan grabs the collars of the same personalities in daylight whose feet he holds in the darkness of nights. Moreover, he [Imran Khan] did not inform the public about the meeting [with army chief] he had along with President Arif Alvi. He met those who he calls traitors in the daylight,” she added.

She continued that the truth unfolded itself. Imran Khan did not give an explanation to the public nor to his party members about the allegations leveled against him.

She went on to say that the fake US conspiracy narrative that former premier Imran Khan built after his ouster and a plethora of lies have also been exposed one by one before the nation, adding that he [Imran Khan] was mistaken that his real face would not be exposed.

“People did not come to his long march due to his lies and real face which has been revealed to Public,” she reiterated.

She said, “Imran Khan does not have answers to confront the allegations that have been leveled against him. We have been waiting for his response but he has nothing to say in his defense. Since he has no answers that is why he has been doing personal attacks.”

She said that Khan wanted the support of the establishment once again, and people already knew about his tactics.

Maryam said, “Imran Khan is frustrated because people did not attend his long march and why would people come when his own sons are abroad?”

While lamenting the former government of PTI over its performance, she said the PTI-led government failed almost at every front, be it governance, economy, foreign policy, or foreign relations. In four years tenure of PTI, the economy plunged into the bottom, and inflation skyrocketed.

She continued her criticism and said, “Given his record, this man [Imran Khan] should not even speak and he is on roads with his long march.”

Referring to the security measures and deployment of the police in the long march, she said that Imran Khan is wasting the resources of the country, and a huge sum of money, which is the taxpayers’ money, is being utilized in the long march besides massive reinforcements of Punjab police.

“It has been five days and the long march has not made any progress. They do long march for three hours regularly and then go back.”

She went on to say that this long march would take months if it proceeded with a similar pattern.

While speaking about Imran Khan’s criticism and warning to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, she said, “Imran Khan appointed the CEC. He was an exceptional CEC till he did not unfold Imran’s crimes. The CEC has not committed any crime, he has only revealed the facts of Imran Khan’s money laundering.”

Maryam Nawaz also conveyed her condolences to the family of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem.

She said, “Sadaf embraced martyrdom while performing her duty. I am deeply saddened by her death and I wish strength to her mother and other family members.”

Watch her full talk below