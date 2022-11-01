Karachi Police deem KWSB official killing as targeted

A sub-engineer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in Tuesday was gunned down in an alleged targeted killing incident.

The incident occurred in the Hub Reservoir Water Board Colony in Manghopir area of Karachi.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Furqan, the police said.

It maintained that unidentified motorcyclists intercepted KWSB employee’s bike and shot him dead.

The suspects fled with the victim’s motorbike.

The police have shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.

Speaking to SAMAA DIGITAL, West SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said that two 9mm shells were recovered from the crime scene.

He added that the police deem the incident to be a targeted killing while further investigation was underway.