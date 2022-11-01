Federal Sharia Court takes notice of five-year-old’s marriage in Balochistan

Federal Shariah Court has taken suo-motu notice of the forced underage marriage of five-year-old child in Balochistan, calling it contrary to the teachings of Shariah.

A five-year-old child was married off in a case of forced marriage in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer said that marriage of an underage girl is against the Shariah court.

During the hearing, additional advocate general Balochistan informed the court that the minor has been recovered and arrested two suspects.

He further said that that law enforcement agencies are conducting raids to arrest the person who performed Nikaah of the minor.

The court further directed provincial government to submit detail inquiry report about the incident.