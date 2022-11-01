PTI’s long march faces delays, to stay in Gujaranwala two more days

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has told its workers that it is no feasible to reach Islamabad on Friday and the new date to reach Islamabad will be announced later.

It is not clear if it’s because of the low turnout of workers at the Haqeeqi Azadi March or something, but the party leadership has conveyed to the local leadership to tell workers to stay in Gujranwala for two more days.

According to the sources, the PTI leadership will wait for the appointment of new army chief before announcing the new date for entering the federal capital.