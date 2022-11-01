Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PTI’s long march faces delays, to stay in Gujaranwala two more days

PTI source claims the top leadership is waiting for the announcement of new COAS
Samaa Web Desk Nov 01, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has told its workers that it is no feasible to reach Islamabad on Friday and the new date to reach Islamabad will be announced later.

It is not clear if it’s because of the low turnout of workers at the Haqeeqi Azadi March or something, but the party leadership has conveyed to the local leadership to tell workers to stay in Gujranwala for two more days.

According to the sources, the PTI leadership will wait for the appointment of new army chief before announcing the new date for entering the federal capital.

Imran Khan

PTI long march

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div