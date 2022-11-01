Pakistani actor slams journo for lying she had lip fillers

Showbiz star Sonia Mishal has finally addressed the rumors regarding lip fillers but admitted having a nose job due to medical reasons.

In her Instagram story, Meri Shehzadi actor addressed all queries if she had some modifications in her facial features.

She also tagged showbiz journalist Hassan Choudary who made the assertion. But, Sonia addressed all things at once.

The journalist also confirmed this and tendered an apology.

The actor also posted replies from her fans she received on the story.