Permanent abode: Islamabad finally gets a judicial complex

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday inaugurated Islamabad Judicial Complex which would serve as a permanent stay for lower courts of the federal capital.

The judicial complex has been completed in record duration of 14 months. The chief justice inaugurated the complex along with other high court judges.

With construction of the new complex, the district courts would be moved from rented building in Sector F-8 after four decades.

The judicial complex has 74 courtrooms along with all required facilities including Bakshi Khana, admin block and mosque.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said that Islamabad was made the federal capital some six decades ago but construction of a judicial complex for it was never a priority of the state.

Terming the lower courts as the backbone of judiciary, he said that construction of a judicial complex was not the responsibility of lawyers or the judiciary but the administration.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Usman Younus also hailed Minallah for swift construction of the complex and said that it would ease the difficulties of the litigants.