Shahalam Gate: Gateway to Lahore’s finest craftspeople

The ‘Shahalmi Gate’ is named after one of the sons of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Shah Alam I, a gentle and generous Prince who died at Lahore in 1712.

However, before his death, the gate was called the ‘Baherwala Gate’. During independence, the gate was burnt, and only its name exists today.

One of the biggest commercial markets, named ‘Shah Alam Market’, exists at this gate. Let me be your guide on this slightly historical and primarily contemporary saga of the Shah Alam Gate.

Coming from Waassahwala Bazaar (bamboo market) on Circular Road, the main entrance of the gate is called Shahalmi Chowk. Though no gate exists, the Ganda naala (canal water drainage system, now historically used for sewage disposal) still exists due to our national penchant for preserving the bad and eradicating the good.

Read: Yakki Gate: Doorway to a crumbling empire

For example, most of the architectural heritage is destroyed, but unfortunately, the Ganda naala (open sewage drain) flows abundantly. On the very left of the Ganda naala is a big market for optical goods, and on the right, there is a huge market for cable wires.

Moving inside the gate, there is a gigantic market for everything, and I mean everything, from cosmetics products to all kinds of electronic home appliances. Just think of a product, and you’ll find it here, believe me. I am sure that in the very near future, they will also be selling parts for F-16 fighter jets, or even a complete jet in that market.

Famously known as Bara market, it is a wholesale market for mostly smuggled products. Who said we are not prospering, whether in the right direction or wrong, seems irrelevant. Another great thing about this gate is the traffic jams. All over the inner city, Shahalmi Gate is famous for its traffic jams along with the broken-down roads and streets.

You will be stunned to hear that every day people do business worth millions and billions of rupees, but they don’t have a single penny to spend on repairs just outside their shops on the messy streets.

Read: Bhatti Gate: Lahore’s gate to culture

As you move in, the main road ends on another chowk, called the Rang Mahal Chowk, and boasts chand garies (motorcycle rickshaws), our equivalent of space-age technology, only for our streets and local passengers. The tomb of Malik Ayaz can still be seen in the Rang Mahal commercial area. Now for a little history during our tour; Malik Ayaz was a Turkmen slave who rose to the rank of officer and general in the army of Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni (also known as Mahmud Ghaznavi).

His rise to power was a reward for the devotion and love he had for his master. In 1021 the Sultan raised Ayaz to kingship, awarding him the throne of Lahore, which the Sultan had taken after a long siege and a fierce battle in which the city was torched and depopulated. As the first Muslim governor of Lahore, he rebuilt and repopulated the city.

He also added many important features, i.e. a masonry fort which he built in 1037-1040 on the ruins of the previous one, demolished in the fighting, and city gates (as recorded by Munshi Sujan Rae Bhandari, author of the Khulasatut Tawarikh). The present Lahore Fort is built in the same location. Under his reign, the city became a cultural and academic center, renowned for poetry. The poetry and culture are still there, but in a very different shape.

Walk a little further, and you will come upon the Suha Bazaar (gold market), and the opposite is Kasaira Bazaar, in which pots, pans and utensils are sold. The display of utensils, previously of brass and now of aluminium scrap, plastic and steel; provides a decorative attraction just like the gold jewellery in Suha Bazaar.

At places, you might hear noises emanating from the craftsmen’s hammers and anvils, shaping utensils. Craftsmen working in their traditional way are part of the scene of these lanes and gullies. Rounding to the left through Kucha Chabok Sawaraan, one finds oneself in the wider premises of Chowk Rang Mahal after the narrowness of the streets and bazaars that one has traversed from Mochi Gate onwards. There is Haveli Mian Khan.

Read: Sheranwala Gate: Walled City’s squalor of greed, poverty

The Eastern side of the haveli was converted into Rang Mahal Mission High School, now Rang Mahal Christian High School, where once great teachers like K.L. Rulia-Ram, Kahna Singh and Khadim Rizvi taught. This centenarian school building is in a state of dilapidation and decay, as is generally the case with our education system. Alas!

The rest of the haveli exists only in old books found on Lahore’s history. Today, it has turned into a huge plaza. Again we can see how keenly our authorities are taking an interest in the preservation and conversation of our dying heritage.

As we walk through the Kashmiri Bazar towards Delhi Gate, we reach the Suneri Mosque or Golden Mosque. This mosque is located in the center of Lahore, and was originally known as Tilayee Masjid. The mosque’s founder was Nawab Syed Bhikari Khan, son of Raushan-ud-Daula Turrabaz Khan, deputy governor of Lahore during the reign of Muhammad Shah and the viceroyalty of Mir Noin-ul-Malik.

The Golden Mosque is situated in the Kashmiri Bazaar, and was built in 1753 AD. It features three beautiful golden domes. The mosque is elevated on a higher plinth, surrounded by old bazaars.

It has a beautiful gateway and a courtyard; the marble domes cover seven prayer chambers. Four lofty minarets stand at the four corners of the mosque, each with an outer circumference of 20 meters, soaring up to 54 meters.

It dismays me to paint such a gloomy picture of a once magnificent place, but I cannot bring myself to gloss over the harsh realities. My aim is to awaken the authorities to do something for this precious treasure. Its beautiful architecture and culture are worth preserving.

Read the other stories in this series here: LAHORE WALLED CITY