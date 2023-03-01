Roshnai Gate: The emperor’s road

The Roshnai Gate, (the Gate of Lights) is located between the Lahore Fort and the Badshahi Mosque. As the gate was one of the main entrances into the city, it was constantly visited by Omerahs (elite), courtiers, royal servants and retinues.

In the evenings, the gate was lit up, hence its name. The gate was also referred to as the ‘Gate of Splendour’.

It is the only gate which still stands in good condition and retains its original look. Roshnai Gate has an extraordinary height and width because it was designed to accommodate the passage of the Emperor’s caravan of elephants.

Hazuri Bagh is a garden bounded by the Lahore Fort (East side), Badshahi Mosque (West side), the Samadhi of Ranjit Singh (North side) and the Roshnai Gate (South side). In the center stands the Hazuri Bagh Baradari, built by Ranjit Singh. This garden is a small, enclosed space between the Alamgiri Gate of the Fort and the Eastern gate of Badshahi Mosque.

This garden was planted by Maharajah Ranjit Singh in 1813 to celebrate the capture of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond from Shah Shujah of Afghanistan. The garden was planned and built under the supervision of Faqir Azizuddin.

After the completion of this garden, Maharajah Ranjit Singh, at the suggestion of Jamadar Khushhal Singh, ordered that marble be removed from various mausoleums of Lahore to assemble a baradari (pavilion) here. This mission was given to Khalifa Nooruddin.

Elegantly carved marble pillars support the baradari’s delicate cusped arches. The central area, where Ranjit Singh held court, has a mirrored ceiling. Both the garden and the baradari, originally 45 feet, suffered extensive damage during the fratricidal Sikh wars and were only reclaimed and laid out according to the original plan during the British period.

On July 19, 1932, the uppermost story collapsed and was never reconstructed (thanks to our authorities). In the early ’90s, every Sunday afternoon, people gathered in this garden to hear the recitation of traditional Punjabi Qaffi (poetry), such as Heer Ranjha and Sassi Punnun, and other Punjabi Sufi poetry.

However, now the government has fenced the garden just to preserve the remains of this historical place. However, they have failed to preserve the culture.

Within the garden, on the right is the grave of Sir Sikandar Hayat and on the left is the tomb of Doctor Allama Muhammad Iqbal. And my friends! We all know this great man; our national poet, a man who mastered the magic of instilling life into dead hearts through his words. Today ‘our blind garden’ needs this magician more than ever.

The Badshahi Mosque, or the ‘Emperor’s Mosque’, was built in 1673 by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. It is one of the city’s best-known landmarks and a major tourist attraction, epitomising the beauty and grandeur of the Mughal era.

Capable of accommodating over 55,000 worshippers, it is the second biggest mosque in Pakistan, after the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. The architecture and design of the Badshahi mosque are closely related to the Jama Masjid in Delhi, which was built in 1648 by Aurangzeb’s father and Shah Jahan.

The mosque was built under the patronage of the sixth Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb Alamgir. It was completed in 1673 under the supervision of Aurangzeb’s foster brother Muzaffar Hussain (also known as Fidaie Khan Koka), who was appointed Governor of Lahore in May 1671 and held this post until 1675.

He was also the Master of Ordinance to the Emperor. The construction of the mosque took about two years, from May 1671 to April 1673. The mosque was built opposite the Lahore Fort, illustrating its stature in the Mughal Empire. In conjunction with the building of the mosque, a new gate was built at the fort, named Alamgiri Gate, after the Emperor.

From 1852 onwards, piecemeal repairs were carried out under the supervision of the Badshahi Mosque Authority. Extensive repairs were carried out from 1939 to 1960 at the cost of about Rs4.8 million, which brought the mosque to its original shape and condition. The blueprint for the repairs was prepared by the late architect Nawab Zen Yar Jang Bahadur.

On the occasion of the second Islamic Summit held at Lahore on February 22, 1974, thirty-nine heads of Muslim states offered their Friday prayers in the Badshahi Masjid, led by Maulana Abdul Qadir Azad, the ‘Khatib’ of the mosque.

Recently a small museum has also been added to the mosque complex. It contains relics of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his cousin Hazrat Ali (RA) and grandsons of the Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA) and Hassan (RA) and his daughter, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (RA).

