Mori Gate: The secret passage to Lahore

Mori Gate is located between the two main gates to the south, Bhati and Lohari Gate, in front of the Urdu bazaar.

The people of Lahore have a strange sense of humour.

If you ever ask anyone living inside the Walled City as to how many gates the ancient city has, they will invariably say 12 and a mori (a hole).

There is a brief history behind why it has been named so. It served as the preferred escape route for Emperors on the run, and it also served as a secret entry point for many.

It was also the gateway through which the Hindu and Sikh dead were taken for their last rites. Once the Ravi River flowed on one side of the entrance and nearby, on the other side of the moat, the dead were cremated.

Almost 1,000 years ago, the city walls then made of huge mud blocks slightly baked and still muddy in color – had just six gates and a hole of a gateway. According to one account, a man riding on a donkey had to dismount and could barely walk through. It was definitely, a hole-like passage mostly used by the underprivileged.

There are some different views regarding why such a small hole of a gate was built in the first place. One view is that the Hindu upper class did not want the untouchables (Shoodars; their lowest cast) to pass the same way that they did.

Thus the Mori was built for them to pass through. Another theory is that it was essentially meant for the dead to be taken out and cremated on the riverside, though no solid reason for the dead taking this route has been put forward. The river outside soon became a moat.

When the Ravi cut its way westwards, it remained just a sluggish pool of water, which then dried and then was filled by the British, who finally levelled it into a garden as part of a defence plan.

After Partition, the area was encroached upon, and now the government just does not have the power to clear the place. However, the British, while levelling out the spaces outside, also tore down the original Mori Gate and built a much larger gate, which as an official document states, was large enough to ensure that a camel cart could pass through with ease, instead of the five-foot six-inch hole in the wall.

I found what I learnt about this place in my history class very interesting and thrilling, so I want to share this knowledge with you. Mori Gate gained prominence when Mahmud of Ghazni laid siege to the city. The ruler, Raja Jaspal, resisted for a number of days and then decided to escape, fleeing through Mori Gate.

However, his flight did not hold back the people from resisting the foreign invasion, and Mahmud was shocked at the fierce resistance they put up. His spies informed him that Raja Jaspal had escaped through a small hole in the wall, and he stood outside to see the mori for himself. One can imagine him standing just outside at the crossing of the Urdu Bazaar and Circular Road.

Then at night, Mahmud and his men sneaked into the city after managing to break down the door of the Gate, paving the way for the conquest of Lahore. For seven days and seven nights, as several accounts tell us, the crazed Afghans burnt, raped and looted the city till all its inhabitants either lay dead or fled into the forests to the East. Lahore lay empty and desolate for a good five years.

This gate appears to have been the preferred entrance to Delhi for invaders from the West. When Emperor Babar invaded the Punjab from the West, he also met with resistance. Babar, in a fit of rage, decided to burn down Lahore, more out of his hatred of the Bhat Rajputs who lived inside Bhati Gate.

The pillage that followed again emptied the city. From that point onwards, as every time Lahore was pillaged, the population fled, and the city remained empty for years on end.

Enough of this history lesson, let us talk about the present. Today, when the world has moved towards the Space Age from the Stone Age, but unfortunately, we are progressing only on official documents or statements. These documents state prosperity, but the ground reality is quite the opposite of the imaginary progressive picture presented by our authorities.

At the entrance of Mori gate, there is a small, very stinky fish market. On the left of the gate is a garden and a school, along with a khara on the right, and not to forget the token Ganda Naala (open sewage drainage) at every gate.

Here at Mori Gate, this open drain turns into a little stream of disposal and waste, which is quite dangerous for the natives. We walk through the Mori Gate Bazaar, which ends on Chowk Jhanda, which then connects it with Lohari Gate. You can see the condition of those streets through the pictures.

Mori Gate has the honour of having one of our greatest architectural heritage in its lap, the Haveli of Naunihal Singh at Paaiyan Wala Maidaan, which has been converted into the Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School. I am quite surprised to see that this haveli is in good shape and colour.

During the Ranjit Singh era, this haveli was owned by his grandson, Prince Nuanihal Singh, the son of Kharak Singh. Maharaja Ranjit Singh was fond of great pomp and show. His durbars were imposing, and he loved his valuable possessions, especially the ‘Koh-i-Noor’.

The history of this diamond would have been different but for the faithful and loyal officer Dewan Beli Ram who saved it for the royal successors of Ranjit Singh. Maharaja Kharak Singh was imprisoned and died while in custody, and Naunihal Singh was assassinated by his Prime Minister, Raja Dhian Singh, by having his head crushed in the door at the Hazori Bagh while returning from his father’s cremation in 1840.

Another haveli in a sad state is that of the loyal Dewan Beli Ram, and its meager remains can be seen under a huge mountain of debris.

So far, I have covered ten gates of the walled city, and after all that research, I believe that poverty and illiteracy are the two monsters which are sucking the blood of the people of this historical city. I don’t know who is going to correct the situation.

However, it is clear that nothing better can be expected for our doomed heritage without a collective effort.

