Mochi Gate: Welcome to Lahore’s beating heart

Mochi Gate is another one of the 13 gates to Old Lahore. Built by Akbar the great, and the name Mochi is, in fact, a corruption of the word moti or pearl. It was so called after the name of a Hindu employee, Moti Ram, who was an officer for Emperor Akbar and resided at the gate as in charge of security.

The corruption in the name occurred during the Sikh period when it came to be called Mochi, as the gate was in bad shape during that era. It was demolished early during the British period, and its bricks were sold.

The entrance to Mochi Gate has now become heavily congested and impinged by all sorts of permanent and temporary shops, shacks and shanties, doing boisterous business, of course. The encroachments have suffocated the entrance so that coming by the ‘Circular Road’ in a car or rickshaw, one is likely to be stuck in traffic for two to three hours, easily.

The entry point is swamped by shops selling nuts, grams, sweets and dry fruit.

Immediately adjoining is the police station building, with its office on the right side and the residential quarters on the left. This leads into the land directly in front of the mosque of Muhammad Salah Kamboh. Muhammad Saleh Kamboh was a diwan in the Punjab province during Shah Jahan’s era.

This is a three-domed mosque built in 1659 A.D; its five steps lead from the bazaar to the mosque courtyard, and two at the back lead down to Kucha Chaughtayian, which means the abode of the Chughtai family. Before entering the bazaar itself, one sees on the right-hand side the huge structure of a haveli which is typical of big old houses of the Mughal era; wooden gate and large entrance, etc.

At the entrance of the Mochi Gate Bazaar, actually at the convergence of Bazaar Lal Khoo and Bazaar Sadakaran, is perched this small beautiful mosque atop shops. Since the level of the road that runs through the bazaar has been raised, it is now higher than the level of the shops located under the mosque.

From here, on the right, is the Mochi Baagh (garden), with its famous stage. At Mochi Baagh, prior to Partition, was a beautiful park where the residents of the city could seek recreation, and many pahalwans (wrestlers) had their wrestling bouts here as well. The wide garden became historically famous for being the venue of huge political gatherings.

Famous political leaders of their times, since the start of the Pakistan movement to the present day, have delivered speeches to the masses here, including Doctor Allama Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, and ZA Bhutto. Unless a politician has not addressed a rally in Mochi Baagh he/she is not considered important.

Some politicians have had to hire people to come to their speeches to make an impression at Mochi Gate.

All along the bazaar, which is nothing but a narrow street through which not more than three or four people can pass at a time, are shops on either side selling firecrackers, spices, toffees, sweets and utensils.

This narrow route leads one past a place called Lal Khoo, where at one point in time, there used to be a well and onto the Chowk Nawab Sahib that includes a neighborhood known as Mohala Sheeyan. Perhaps so called because of the many Imam Bargahs here.

Across the Lal Khoo, there are kabab shops, and in front a very famous sweetmeat shop called Rafiq sweets. These two shops still provide the traditional old Lahori tastes and are maintained and prepared with well-guarded recipes.

Lal Khoo is now abandoned; somebody filled up the well and built a shop on it. However, half of that well still exists, and out of reverence to a Saint, who is supposed to have been associated with it, people light candles and oil lamps on its perch. In front of the Lal Khoo is the Qazi Khana, which is partially covered by overhanging balconies, arches and other structures and leads to the main mohallas (communities) of the Mochi Gate.

At the turn of the century, the poet Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad, the author of the book ‘Aab-I-Hayat’ and a teacher of Oriental Studies at the Government College Lahore, used to live in Qazi Khana. He was also one of the initiators of free-style verse in Urdu. This laureate lies buried in the famous Shia cemetery Karbala Gamay Shah area, a stone’s throw from Government College.

Walking through the Lal Khoo bazaar is like passing through an uncovered tunnel where sunlight hardly seeps in due to the huge buildings on either side. I feel it is reminiscent of old Arab bazaars. The shopkeepers are seen squatting amongst their overflowing wares, doing roaring wholesale businesses.

The Lal Khoo bazaar ends at Chowk Nawab Sahib, from which, on the right, one detours to Akbari Mandi and on the left to the main mohalla and streets of Mochi Gate, and then straight on towards Chotta Mufti Baqar. On the left are two historic buildings, the Mubarak Haveli and the Nisar Haveli.

Mubarak Haveli is the place where Ranjit Singh is said to have tricked Shah Shuja, (the deposed ruler of Kabul) into parting with the ‘Koh-I-Noor’, which now forms part of the crown jewels stacked away in the tower of London. There are also many Imam Bargahs here. During the month of Muharram, this gate becomes a very sensitive area from the security point of view due to a rise in sectarian violence.

Having covered seven gates of Old Lahore, I noticed one feature that is common in all of them. That is that there is no system of waste disposal and sewerage. Though alongside Circular Road, there is a huge drain that runs around the city; however, it is uncovered, and there is no proper system of drains emptying into this dirty channel.

There is a lot that needs to be preserved from our heritage to the next generation’s future.

