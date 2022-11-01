Govt decides to put Shahbaz Gill’s name on ECL

The federal government has decided to put Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

This decision was taken at the request of the Islamabad administration, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will initiate the process to add his name to the ECL.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a TV show.

On September 15, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Gill— who was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he urged personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

The federal government objected to the IHC verdict and approached the apex court to challenge the ruling.

The government filed the application through the complainant magistrate, in which it maintained that the high court did not take the right review of facts and that the court had violated bail rules.