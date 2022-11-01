LPG to cost Rs2.95 per kilogram in cold November

As winter rolls around, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs2.95 per kilogram, raising it to Rs204.17 per kilogram.

An 11.8 kilogram cylinder of LPG will now cost around Rs2,409.16.

The price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder of LPG cost around Rs2,374.25 in October. With the hike in LPG prices, it would now cost around Rs2,409.16 in November.

A break up of the cost showed that consumers are paying a petroleum levy of Rs55.9 on every 11.8 kg of domestic cylinder.

Apart from the levy, the government is also charging a total of Rs350.5 in general sales tax (GST) – with the tax being collected at both, the producer level and at the consumer level. GST is being collected at a flat rate of 17%.

The changed LPG prices will be effective from today, November 1, 2022, the notification read.

LPG Producer Price Rs/MT Rs/11.8 kg cylinder Producer’s price (including Excise Duty of Rs85/M.Ton) Excluding petroleum levy Propane 40% and Butane 60% 134,832.17 1,591.02 Petroleum Levy 4,669.00 55.09 Producer price + levy 139,501.17 1,646.11 17% GST 23,715.20 279.84 Max producer price with GST 163,216.37 1,925.95