Masti Gate: Of rich aromas, savory foods and lost traditions

Masti Gate, located just behind the Lahore Fort. The name ‘Masti’ is a corruption of the word ‘Masjidi’ (mosque).

There are 13 gates around the Walled City of Lahore. All these gates have their own history and specific lifestyles. These are 13 different but complete worlds surrounded by a wall in a universe named Lahore.

A few steps from the entrance is located what is said to be the oldest surviving mosque in the city, the Mosque of Mariyam Zamani Begum, who was the sister of Raja Bhagwan Das, the mother of the fourth Mughal ruler Jahangir.

Her mosque was completed in 1614. This brick structure is celebrated for two very important features: the double domes with which the prayer chamber is crowned and the exquisite fresco paintings on the interior surface.

The mosque’s dimensions are 135.5 by 127.5 feet, and it is compared with paradise in a Persian inscription on its northern gateway. Like other Mughal mosques in Lahore, it has no garden courtyard, but it does have exquisite floral fresco decorations that remind one of the vegetal imagery associated with the gardens of paradise.

This mosque is also known as the Masjid Begum Shahi.

The unfortunate story of this gate is that it is one of those that were demolished by the British during the Raj. The remaining wall of the gate can still be seen right before the police station of ‘Masti Gate’.

At the entrance, there is a big shoe market called ‘Motti Bazaar’. This huge wholesale shoe market connects ‘Masti Gate’ with ‘Kashmiri Bazaar’.

The most important thing about ‘Masti Gate’ is the haveli of Asif Jah, brother of Noor Jahan and brother-in-law of Emperor Jehangir.

This haveli was used as a jail during colonial rule, but now it houses a college for women, established by the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and sometimes also an exclusive party venue for the elite, apart from being a major tourist attraction. A little ahead of it is a temple called ‘Mai Ka Mandar,’ which is now used as a dwelling place by a score of homeless families.

Once you have entered the gate, it will be an injustice not to meet its residents. One can never feel the true essence of a place without getting to know the people there.

Do try the special recipe for ‘murgh chaanay’ in this area, from any of the innumerable dhaabas scattered around ‘Motti Bazaar’.

On one side of the gate, there are huge, six to seven-storey-high plazas with people earning tons of both black and white money, and at the same time, just around the corner are people who don’t have enough to buy a decent meal. For example, in the shadow of a grotesque plaza, there lies a poor man’s home, which consists of just three walls.

Right before the entrance of that ragged gate, you can see cars costing millions of Rupees parked. People from all over Pakistan come here to invest money in dubious ventures that can instantly double their money because of the poor law and order situation.

However, if you point out this disparity to the natives there, they will give you a rather brave and nonchalant answer; “Happiness and sorrows walk hand in hand together in life.”

The rich tradition of the Walled City is still there but has been tainted by our confused modernized western culture.

Few boys now go to watch Dangal (wrestling matches), preferring gyms instead. Men no longer wear the traditional lacha kurta, preferring jeans and shirts. The women, too, have begun preferring scarves or dupattas to the traditional burkhas. It’s not just the dressing that has changed, but also the language too, like merging English with Punjabi.

On the brighter side, the education level has improved, providing equal opportunities for women, which was a phenomenon unheard of before. It is evident that competing with the global economy has influenced the culture and tradition of these people’s way of life.

Hopefully, once they are more aware and equipped to deal with a world light years ahead of them, they will be able to strike a better balance between the old and the new and the good and the bad. For now, we all know that one has to crawl before one can walk, and sadly the once glorious gate is currently at that stage.

However, with the stout-hearted attitude its people show towards life, it seems it might not be too late for them and those concerned about them to reduce the deterioration while preserving their heritage.

