Kashmiri Gate: Survival of the fittest

Right after Masti Gate in clockwise order, there is Kashmiri Gate. It is so named because it faces the direction of Kashmir, and in the olden days, caravans leaving for Kashmir left by this gate.

There are 13 gates around the inner city of Lahore, and as I have mentioned previously, all these gates have their own history and specific lifestyles. They are 13 different but complete worlds surrounded by a wall in a universe named Lahore.

This Gate is one of the seven gates of the Walled City that are still standing. Join me for a walk through this glorious Gate, but keep in mind that today will not be a typically historical journey. I want you to comprehend the present situation of this historical city by understanding its past, and through that, maybe help create a better future. Towards that end, allow this humble wordsmith to be your guide beyond the historical picture of the Walled City.

As you enter the Kashmiri gate, on your very right is a school named Government Islamia High School for girls, ChunaMandi. This school is the only source of secondary education for the female population of the area and is a blessing for the locality.

Sadly it looks more like a trash yard than a high school, thanks to our local government. Don’t go far I have another thing to show you: a fine model of our current ‘illegal architecture’, an eight-storey high plaza right on the boundary wall of the old city, between Kashmiri Gate and Sheranawala Gate, which can be seen all the way from Badami Bagh.

This very Gate has become a mini Manhattan because of Asia’s biggest cloth market, Azam Cloth Market, the pride of Pakistan. This mini-Manhattan has lots of high-rise plazas which are all illegal but owned by some influential people, so the law can’t do them any harm.

Here you have ‘survival of the fittest’. Rarra Telliyan is the victimized area of this destructive construction. People are building plazas just to earn money without thinking about the land laws and its effects on the architectural heritage.

Another beautiful thing about this Gate is the amazing combination of rich and poor people living together. There are many small katriis (common dwelling places), where people live in a single room with their entire families. This is the kind of place where even poverty cries on behalf of the people. Alongside the katriis runs the boundary of a huge plaza within which money runs like water.

A noisome mixture of poverty and callous wealth is destroying the beautiful architectural heritage of the old city. Haveli Kabli Mal is a living example of the ignorance of our authorities.

Kucha Kudi Garanh holds the privilege of containing the last standing historic house, but I am afraid that it, too, will soon be demolished. Chowk Chuna Mandi is one of the oldest mandies (markets) of the Walled City, now in the centre of Azam Cloth Market, and I am sad to report that it has become a junkyard, around which people are comfortably eating or transacting business.

Dirt, garbage and trash, are the things which can also be found, along with tasty food, lively people and architectural heritage, within the walled city. It pains me to say that the future of the Walled City is endangered. We claim that we are preserving this heritage and raising funds from the world, but there are no results.

Whatever actually gets done is only done because of selfishness and greed. The reason behind telling you all this and bringing the truth in front of you is to preserve our heritage and to wake our authorities. If we let this happen, our future generations will never see our rich culture.

All we will be left with are some trash yards and pseudo-skyscrapers. Please do not commercialize this world vestige of our past. Preserve it as you promised to do…

