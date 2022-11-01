Famous K-Pop singer Lee Ji Han dies in Halloween crowd tragedy

Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-Pop singer, died over the weekend in Seoul during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration.

The late actor-singer’s management agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed to Korean media the tragic news.

They wrote, “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family members who are in deep grief due to the sudden demise of actor Lee Ji han and all those who love and cherish him.”

Lee died as a result of the crowd crush in the narrow city streets which also left more than 100 people injured.

He was known for competing in season 2 of the reality singing competition series Produce 101 in 2017. He made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.