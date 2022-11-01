PTI Senator Azam Swati rebukes Rana Sanaullah for politicizing reporter’s death

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati rebuked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for politicizing the death of Journalist Sadaf.

He thanked the family of the deceased reporter Sadaf Naeem for supporting the viewpoint of the PTI that her death was an accident and not willful murder.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he called the federal interior minister a certified criminal.

The senator warned Rana Sanaullah to be careful as he shall reap what he is sowing.

The PTI leader also paid a tribute to the mother of the slain Journalist Arshad Sharif and pointed out that the victim wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court before his death.

A victim of custodial violence

Azam Swati reiterated his request to the Supreme Court to punish those behind his custodial torture.

“I would not have cared if they killed me during the interaction but they insulted me and my family,” he lamented.

The senator repeated the gruesome details of the encounter with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and said he was stripped and tortured.

“They videotaped me when I cried with pain.”

He asked the Supreme Court to retrieve his residence’s CCTV camera footage, providing at least 50% of the evidence for the case, taken in custody by the FIA to seek the truth.

“Conduct its forensic investigation to know how many men came to my house at the time and the details of the incident,” he maintained.

The senator also alleged that the FIA officials stole valuable items from his house during the raid.

He also said that if the court finds his statement untrue, he is ready to bear the consequences.

However, he noted that it is of utmost importance that citizens of the country and its senator have access to justice.

Azam also said he will approach international forums to get justice.

Evidence presented before the court

Senator Azam Swati said his legal counsel told the court about his custodial torture, while he showed his bruises to them.

He called on the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court chief justices to look into the matter.

“Torture is a blatant human rights violation,” he concluded.